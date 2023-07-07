Will driverless EVs mean fewer cars on the road?

In June 2023, Halo.Car launched the world’s first driverless delivery of rental electric vehicles (EVs) across Las Vegas. The company, which has quickly expanded from a low-key start covering a small portion of the city, ultimately plans to introduce its commercial offering to other US territories. Halo.Car’s service consists of a remotely operated 20-vehicle fleet. The company remotely pilots the car to a chosen location, and the customer drives the vehicle to wherever they need to go. Halo.Car then resumes control and retrieves or redelivers the car.