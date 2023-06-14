AVs are a certainty—the path towards them is not 

While Tata Elxsi’s R&D works to bring solutions to major AV challenges, some answers come only in the form of waiting or major gambles. By Stewart Burnett 

Although autonomous vehicles (AVs) are inching closer to becoming a reality, there are several technological hurdles that must first be overcome. Tata Elxsi, part of Tata Group, is at the forefront of autonomous research and development (R&D) in South Asia, working diligently to bring solutions that address problems at both a regional and global level. Having been a player in the industry from an early stage, it is keenly aware of the challenges the industry faces, and what kind of solutions it must deliver—building them via the company’s dedicated advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) digital platform.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here