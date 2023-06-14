AVs are a certainty—the path towards them is not 

Although autonomous vehicles (AVs) are inching closer to becoming a reality, there are several technological hurdles that must first be overcome. Tata Elxsi, part of Tata Group, is at the forefront of autonomous research and development (R&D) in South Asia, working diligently to bring solutions that address problems at both a regional and global level. Having been a player in the industry from an early stage, it is keenly aware of the challenges the industry faces, and what kind of solutions it must deliver—building them via the company’s dedicated advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) digital platform.