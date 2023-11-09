Autonomous mining vehicles could help yield 20% more lithium

As the electric vehicle (EV) transition gathers pace—from 5% of all new car sales in 2020 to 14% in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency—so too does the lithium market. Data from Statista suggests that 130,000 tons of lithium were mined in 2022, a 363% increase on the 28,100 tons mined in 2010. Fortune Business Insights projects that the global lithium mining market’s value will reach US$516.22m by 2028, up from US$343.22m in 2021—a CAGR of 6%.