Automotive software security depends on chip integrity

Automotive cyber attacks are on the rise. The number of incidents rose 380% between 2021 and 2022, according to automotive cyber security and data management company Upstream’s 2023 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Report. This accounted for 12% of all cyber attacks in 2022, despite OEMs’ widespread deployment of various advanced IT cyber security protection systems. As cars become increasingly defined by software, measures to combat hacks must continue to evolve.