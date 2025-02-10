Automakers urge Trump to reverse charging fund suspension

The Trump Administration is facing industry pushback over the indefinite suspension of the US$5bn National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. On 7 February 2025, the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) urged the US Transportation Department to restart the initiative, which aims to build out public charger availability nationwide.
