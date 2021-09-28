Auto industry has barely ‘scratched the surface’ of connectivity capitalisation

The rise of the connected car has been on the horizon for more than a decade, and even the late movers finally began moving on this trend at least five years back. Today, pretty much all mobility players are working on the premise that the digital revolution will dramatically change the way individuals purchase and consume mobility services. “A new type of product is taking shape, one that is connected and relies on a much more data-driven business model than earlier generations,” states Magnus Gunnarsson, Head of Automotive Business Development & Portfolio at Ericsson.