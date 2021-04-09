Authorities eager to rein in Europe’s shared mobility sector

European cities and authorities are looking to establish firm rulings and partnerships to nurture shared mobility growth. By Jack Hunsley

   April 9, 2021

The shared mobility industry has reached a pivotal moment. In the sector’s early days regulation was slim to non-existent and private companies had huge freedom to expand as they liked. However, recent months has seen a changing of the tide.

The most notable example comes from Uber. In March 2021 and after a five-year fight, the ride-hailing giant finally reclassified 70,000 of its drivers as company workers in the UK following a Supreme Court ruling. The judgement means this pool of employees are now entitled to a minimum wage, holiday pay and access to a pension scheme, a precedence that could have huge implications for the rest of the mobility gig economy….

