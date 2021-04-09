Authorities eager to rein in Europe’s shared mobility sector

The shared mobility industry has reached a pivotal moment. In the sector’s early days regulation was slim to non-existent and private companies had huge freedom to expand as they liked. However, recent months has seen a changing of the tide.

The most notable example comes from Uber. In March 2021 and after a five-year fight, the ride-hailing giant finally reclassified 70,000 of its drivers as company workers in the UK following a Supreme Court ruling. The judgement means this pool of employees are now entitled to a minimum wage, holiday pay and access to a pension scheme, a precedence that could have huge implications for the rest of the mobility gig economy….