Audi: goodbye Brussels, hello China

Europe’s automakers face a tough year ahead as they battle slowing sales at home and increased pressure from Asia. Volkswagen Group’s Audi brand is a case in point. While it’s winding down operations at the Brussels plant and finalising severance packages for workers about to find themselves unemployed in a month, management are speaking about potentially strengthening collaboration with Chinese brands and selling them underutilised facilities. The balance of power on the global automotive stage is clearly shifting.
