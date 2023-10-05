Are smaller EVs the key to sustainable e-mobility?

Research from T&E finds that reducing car and battery size is the most effective way to cut critical metal demand. By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicles (EVs) have attracted considerable attention for their zero tailpipe emissions, but simultaneously raise concerns about the environmental impact of their supply chain. These models rely on critical metals such as copper, nickel and lithium, the extraction of which has been linked to various environmental and social concerns. Along with the problems around child labour and inhumane working conditions that have long plagued the mining sector, extraction processes can cause deforestation and damage to local biodiversity. One of the biggest concerns is around water pollution from toxic waste disposal or waste dams sliding and polluting the wider ecosystem.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here