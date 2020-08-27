Apollo Tyres: COVID-19 response case study

COVID-19 has impacted all players along the automotive value chain, abruptly halting operations and sending companies scrambling to secure capital and cut costs. With an economic downturn hot on the heels of a health crisis, some industry watchers think it could take four to five years before sales volumes return to pre-pandemic levels. Most automotive manufacturers and suppliers have been quick to adapt to this rapidly changing environment.

Apollo Tyres offers an interesting case study into one company’s efforts to not only survive the crisis, but thrive within in. …