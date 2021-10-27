Analysts swoon as Tesla posts “exceptional” Q3

It’s earnings season once more, and all eyes are on Tesla for its third quarter (Q3) results. Industry analysts are again impressed with the company’s performance as it reports record income and deliveries amid a global supply chain crisis.

By all accounts, Tesla is slowly shaking its reputation for volatile financials; earlier years saw the company’s earnings see-saw, but Tesla has now reported a string of profitable quarters. The electric vehicle (EV) maker is also now valued at over US$1tr, just the sixth company to gain that accolade.

Fronting the media in a call hosted on 20 October was the automaker’s Chief Financial Officer, Zachary Kirkhorn. “We're continuing to make great progress as a company,” he told analysts. Key takeaways include deliveries of 240,000 units—20% more than the prior quarter, and 70% more year-on-year (YoY)—and confirmation that