AI and connectivity are the future of traffic management

The automotive industry has been on a trajectory of change since the late 2010s, when global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) began to accelerate rapidly. While mobility itself is evolving, traffic management has remained largely stuck in the past, even as previous generation technology becomes outdated. The first automatically timed electric traffic light was invented in 1922.

Approximately 40% of US road collisions occur at intersections, with 99% of traffic signals still running on offline timing plans, according to the Federal Highway Authority. As 90 million new vehicles hit the road every year, along with a subsequent 12% increase in congestion, artificial intelligence (AI) powered traffic signal platform NoTraffic believes that maintaining the status quo will have a negative impact not just on cars but the urban spaces in which they drive.