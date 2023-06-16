Academia-driven vehicle simulators are an important R&D tool

The automotive driving simulator market is steadily growing. Ansible Motion estimates the global market will reach US$790.90m by 2027, up from US$585.05m in 2021—a CAGR of 5.65%.

In terms of marking out industry identity, driving simulator outfit Vesaro is focussed on racing gamers. In May 2023, VI-grade launched its compact Full Spectrum Simulator that synthesises all its automotive mock-up systems into a single, portable unit. However, Dutch driving simulator company Cruden believes its ties to academia—and cutting-edge research and development—puts it at an advantage.