A long way to go on India’s Smart City transformation

In 2015, India set course on an ambitious roadmap to transform its rapidly expanding cities. By 2020, it pledged to invest in 100 smart cities, transforming its highly polluted and congested urban hubs into digitally-enabled paradises. However, with the 2020 deadline now quickly approaching, things have not quite gone to plan….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference