4D imaging radar competition heats up

Automotive interest in 4D imaging radar is growing as the industry races ahead towards an increasingly automated driving future. This high-resolution long-range sensor technology uses echolocation and the principle of time-of-flight measurement to offer much more detailed data compared to traditional radar systems. Along with relative speed, distance and azimuth, it can estimate an object’s elevation from the road. The resolution provided is competitive with LiDAR but without the limitations in adverse weather conditions. These capabilities open up a range of possibilities for applications around advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

The global market for 4D imaging radar stood at US$2.55bn in 2022, according to Emergen Research. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% in the period to 2032. Little wonder, then, that numerous companies are jockeying for a leadership position. Developers in the automotive space include such big names as Aptiv, Bosch, Continental and ZF, along with numerous start-ups. Seoul-based Bitsensing is seeking to make a name for itself in this nascent segment and is rapidly gaining ground in its home market of Korea with not only ADAS applications but also intelligent transportation systems (ITS). Chief Executive and founder Jae-Eun Lee is leading a team of automotive radar experts and has high hopes of shaping the future of mobility.