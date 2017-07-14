Small changes to tyre material make a big difference

From the impact on EV range to the replacement of fossil fuels, there is more innovation in tyre design and material chemistry than one might expect, learns Freddie Holmes

The tyre is the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road, and has a significant impact on overall driving performance. Tyre materials are influenced by various trends, ranging from safety to fuel economy, CO2 emissions and sustainability. For global suppliers such as Continental, innovation in these areas is critical as regulations loom and road deaths continue to rise.

Andreas Topp, Vice President of Material & Process Development & Industrialization at Continental’s Tires division, steers the innovation of both passenger and commercial vehicle tyres, from the handling of raw materials and processing of rubber, right up to the production of the final product. …