Opel/Vauxhall prepares for reality of life under PSA

While former GM managers devise the Opel/Vauxhall 100-day plan, PSA is pressing ahead with plans for Peugeot, Citroen and DS - plans with a very strong French focus. By Ian Henry

When PSA announced it would acquire GM’s European operations, many outsiders were surprised, to say the least. Here was one mid-market company, which had just returned to profit, taking over a direct competitor which had not made money in Europe for the best part of 20 years.

Moreover, both companies were widely regarded as having excess capacity and overlapping model ranges, with brands that lacked differentiation. Throw into the mix …