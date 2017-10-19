Opel/Vauxhall prepares for reality of life under PSA

When PSA announced it would acquire GM’s European operations, many outsiders were surprised, to say the least. Here was one mid-market company, which had just returned to profit, taking over a direct competitor which had not made money in Europe for the best part of 20 years.
Moreover, both companies were widely regarded as having excess capacity and overlapping model ranges, with brands that lacked differentiation. Throw into the mix …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing