IoT jumps from nascent to mainstream in five years

The founder of Vodafone’s IoT business speaks to Megan Lampinen about the dramatic rise of IoT in the automotive segment and its future potential

The Internet of Things (IoT) is proliferating across numerous industries through a growing number of use cases and shows no signs of stopping. Automotive is one of the hot spots. Vodafone’s fifth annual IoT Barometer Report found that IoT adoption in the automotive industry jumped from 32% in 2016 to 34% this year, keeping it among the top three sectors in terms of IoT adoption. The automotive industry is also a leader in terms of IoT scale – 16% of adopters in the sector have 10,000 or more connected devices, compared to 12% across all industries. 82% of automotive businesses say they’re using more IoT connections now than 12 months ago….