ICE improvement to revolve around intelligent management systems

Michael Nash takes a look at the next steps for powertrain development in terms of improving efficiency and reducing emissions

The big breakthroughs for internal combustion engines (ICEs) have been widely explored. Many engineers in the automotive industry use the phrase ‘the low hanging fruit has been plucked’, suggesting that further efficiency improvements and emissions reductions will be minimal without a significant change to the architecture.

However, some believe that progress can be made with the adoption of intelligent management systems that allow different parts and technologies to work together….