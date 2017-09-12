Entering a new league: Ericsson joins Zenuity

Zenuity only launched nine months ago but has been quick to attract new partners. The joint venture, set up by Volvo Cars and Autoliv, is playing in a hot market segment just now with its focus on software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems. It will need a wide range of expertise to offer a complete solution, and plenty of players are interested….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing