Entering a new league: Ericsson joins Zenuity

Ericsson is a natural fit for Zenuity in many ways, and puts the wider Autoliv, Volvo, Zenuity, Nvidia and Ericsson alliance in the same league as the Intel, Mobileye, BMW, FCA and Delphi collaboration. By Megan Lampinen

Zenuity only launched nine months ago but has been quick to attract new partners. The joint venture, set up by Volvo Cars and Autoliv, is playing in a hot market segment just now with its focus on software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems. It will need a wide range of expertise to offer a complete solution, and plenty of players are interested….