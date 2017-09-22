Brazil and India: connected truck trending, but apathy for autonomy

Continued volatility in India and Brazil means the two markets will lag behind the West when it comes to trucking technologies – but some promise is already showing. By Xavier Boucherat

Much had been hoped for the automotive industries of Brazil, Russia, India and China, four emerging markets later joined by South Africa to complete the updated BRICS acronym. Economic crises in three of those markets – Brazil, Russia and India – have meant that despite successes in China, the growth of the BRICS has fallen very short of initial projections.

As a result, the implementation of new technology has been slow, for a variety of reasons that includes cost, the availability of supporting infrastructure, general industry priorities and even cultural compatibility….