 Special report: Japan’s auto industry

2020 holds great significance for Japan’s auto industry. The Olympic Games is expected to be used as a platform for autonomous drive technology, and has been touted as such by the country’s leadership. Even before then, however, OEMs and suppliers need to meet a rapidly evolving market. This Automotive World special report examines key factors shaping Japan’s light vehicle and truck sectors.
In this report:
- Japan’s three-pronged approach to the auto industry
- Taxes front and centre in Japan’s passenger car market outlook
- Japan’s truck sector on slow but steady trajectory
- Japan’s car market is changing, but Mazda sees room for zoom-zoom
- Tokyo 2020 could be a ‘showcase’ for autonomous drive tech
- ACEA stands firm as EU-Japan FTA talks accelerate
- Kei cars remain a crucial option for Japan, says Honda
- Volvo’s UD on trucks the world needs today (and Japan needs tomorrow)
- ADAS suppliers to play key role in tackling Japan’s age challenge
- Japan’s non-tariff barriers: a problem or a myth?
