Special report: Advances in automotive HMI

From switches and dials to touchscreens and beyond, the way we communicate with our cars is changing. As we head towards autonomous driving, there’s a growing need for failsafe two-way communication between car and driver, enabling the car to take over or relinquish driving control. Not only will vehicle occupants need to communicate with their car: pedestrians and autonomous vehicles will also need to understand each other. This special report provides OEM, supplier and auto industry stakeholder commentary on the evolution of the HMI from human-machine interface to human-machine interaction.

In this report:

Daimler puts safety first for future HMI

Nikola Motor’s supercomputer to revolutionise truck HMI

HMI pivotal to consumer reception of autonomy

OEMs make the move toward flexible HMI

Heads up – old approaches allow new advances in HMI

Biometrics take in-car touchscreens to the next level

Augmented reality a ‘key enabler’ for self-driving tech acceptance

Confusing semi-autonomous HMI is a life or death issue

Let’s communicate: How to operate in harmony with automated vehicles

Autonomous revolution, HMI evolution: ‘Drastic’ changes demand respect

