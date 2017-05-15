Home > Research > Electronics Research > Special report: Advances in automotive HMI

May 15, 2017

From switches and dials to touchscreens and beyond, the way we communicate with our cars is changing. As we head towards autonomous driving, there’s a growing need for failsafe two-way communication between car and driver, enabling the car to take over or relinquish driving control. Not only will vehicle occupants need to communicate with their car: pedestrians and autonomous vehicles will also need to understand each other. This special report provides OEM, supplier and auto industry stakeholder commentary on the evolution of the HMI from human-machine interface to human-machine interaction.

In this report:

  • Daimler puts safety first for future HMI
  • Nikola Motor’s supercomputer to revolutionise truck HMI
  • HMI pivotal to consumer reception of autonomy
  • OEMs make the move toward flexible HMI
  • Heads up – old approaches allow new advances in HMI
  • Biometrics take in-car touchscreens to the next level
  • Augmented reality a ‘key enabler’ for self-driving tech acceptance
  • Confusing semi-autonomous HMI is a life or death issue
  • Let’s communicate: How to operate in harmony with automated vehicles
  • Autonomous revolution, HMI evolution: ‘Drastic’ changes demand respect

