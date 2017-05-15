Special report: Advances in automotive HMI

From switches and dials to touchscreens and beyond, the way we communicate with our cars is changing. As we head towards autonomous driving, there’s a growing need for failsafe two-way communication between car and driver, enabling the car to take over or relinquish driving control. Not only will vehicle occupants need to communicate with their car: pedestrians and autonomous vehicles will also need to understand each other. This special report provides OEM, supplier and auto industry stakeholder commentary on the evolution of the HMI from human-machine interface to human-machine interaction.
In this report:
- Daimler puts safety first for future HMI
- Nikola Motor’s supercomputer to revolutionise truck HMI
- HMI pivotal to consumer reception of autonomy
- OEMs make the move toward flexible HMI
- Heads up – old approaches allow new advances in HMI
- Biometrics take in-car touchscreens to the next level
- Augmented reality a ‘key enabler’ for self-driving tech acceptance
- Confusing semi-autonomous HMI is a life or death issue
- Let’s communicate: How to operate in harmony with automated vehicles
- Autonomous revolution, HMI evolution: ‘Drastic’ changes demand respect
