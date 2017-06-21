NXP and HARMAN extend partnership for connected car of the future

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the No.1 global leader in car infotainment semiconductors and automotive semiconductors* and HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies, expand their 15-year collaboration to speed up time-to-market for connected car solutions.

Connected car systems are key decision drivers for consumers accustomed to the rich user experiences they encounter in their everyday digital lives. The resulting expectations have triggered a transformation in infotainment systems from bulky, purpose-built devices into sleek, connected, upgradeable and integrated platforms. The NXP and HARMAN partnership recognizes the broad implications of this new reality and its potential to impact almost every technology field and application.

To tackle infotainment of the future, NXP and HARMAN will expand on a proven track record of delivering to customers and a strong history of collaboration in emerging technology areas, including over-the-air updates, secure V2X communication and software-defined radio. The two companies will further expand their partnership in technologies supporting the connected in-car experience, including tuners, digital signal processors, amplifiers and applications processors. As a lead customer for NXP’s latest generation of NXP infotainment solutions, HARMAN will work with NXP on pre-development work, including co-writing the product specs, the exchange of early samples and continuing to demonstrate new vehicle concepts with partners such as Rinspeed.

Quotes

David Slump, EVP Operations at HARMAN: “The automotive transformation is happening at an incredibly rapid pace with the ascent of the connected car, autonomous driving and convergence of technologies and devices. These trends are creating tremendous opportunities and also challenges for suppliers to deliver seamless, simple, sophisticated solutions that offer compelling user experiences. We recognize that no one company can do it alone, and our long-term partnership helps ensure quality, a highly critical need for the automotive market. We appreciate our long-term partnership with NXP to help us deliver the best solutions for automakers and their drivers.”

Kurt Sievers, general manager of NXP Automotive: “HARMAN and NXP share the vision that to win in the connected car market, three things matter: accelerating the pace of silicon innovation based on software-defined radio, scalable compute solutions and zero defect quality levels. We are very proud to work with HARMAN, a true leader in automotive and connected cars.”

NXP Infotainment

Complete portfolio of easy-to-use car infotainment platforms with integrated audio featuring SAF4000 software-defined radio covering all global in-car infotainment and broadcast standards, high-performance i.MX 8 applications processors and smart Class D amplifiers.

Software-defined radio SoC SAF4000, a high-performance software configurable multi-standard radio & audio device enabling HARMAN for a low-risk, and low R&D global infotainment solution for all radio standards (AM/FM/HD/DAB/DRM/CDR), with a minimum of radio hardware variants, simplifying qualification runs.

i.MX applications processors have been deployed in over 92 million vehicles. The latest i.MX 8 series is a highly scalable, powerful applications processor family designed to revolutionize multi-display user experiences in future connected cars. Samples are available. Customers using i.MX 8 + SAF4000 will benefit from a full NXP solution with reference design and software enablement.

For further information see www.nxp.com/iMX8.

NXP has delivered 400 million car amplifiers in the past 10 years. The new TDF8534 is the market’s first fully digital amplifier. It has the smallest footprint available for five channels.

* Source: Strategy Analytics

