Adaptability essential for CV paint and coating suppliers

Serving the CV sector requires huge flexibility from suppliers such as AkzoNobel, but product platforms, close co-operation and digitisation make the job possible. By Xavier Boucherat

Along with supplying coatings to the repair and refinishing industries, AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinishes unit also supplies truck and bus OEMs with specialised painting and coating products and solutions. Peter Tomlinson, Managing Director, says that success in the CV paint sector is dependent on recognising the many and varied needs of its OEM customers….