Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announces that it has changed some of the specifications of the Hijet Truck and special-purpose vehicles based on the Hijet Truck, including improvements to safety performance. The updated models go on sale nationwide on February 25.

In addition, manufacturer’s recommended retail prices will be revised in light of the soaring prices of raw materials and other factors.

