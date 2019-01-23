CUPRA Ateca crowned inaugural Sports SUV of the Year at What Car? Awards 2019

The CUPRA Ateca SUV has won the inaugural Sports SUV of the Year category at the 2019 What Car? Awards at a ceremony in London last night.

Judges commended the CUPRA Ateca for its unparalleled fun factor versus its more expensive rivals, costing just £35,900 OTR – thousands less than its rivals.

It’s no surprise that the CUPRA Ateca is turning heads amongst industry experts, with its mixture of interior space and exceptional performance delivered by its 300PS engine, 4Drive system and 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The award arrives less than a year after CUPRA became a standalone brand with the intention of offering even greater performance and design flair for enthusiasts who also want a high level of sophistication and sportiness.

Commenting on the decision to award the CUPRA Ateca as Sports SUV of the Year, Steve Huntingford, Editor, What Car? said: “CUPRA has managed to produce a car that’s every bit as fun to drive as more expensive rivals, despite undercutting them by thousands of pounds. In terms of smiles per mile, it’s unsurpassed in the SUV market.”

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, said: “For our new brand to win an award from What Car? is a great achievement and testament to the incredible talent and hard work of everyone involved. We knew that with CUPRA Ateca we had a special car on our hands and it’s exciting to see that recognised by one of the industry’s leading publications.”

The CUPRA Ateca arrived in the UK less than eight weeks ago and is the first model to be launched under the new CUPRA brand, delivering the highest performance of any SUV outside of premium manufacturers with 300PS and 400Nm of torque available from its 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

With a top speed of 153mph, the CUPRA Ateca can propel itself from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds. Its economy figures are impressive, too, with NEDC equivalent CO 2 emissions of 168g/km and efficiency of 38.2mpg on the WLTP cycle.

The new model boasts a high-level of standard specification, including metallic paint and CUPRA Care service and maintenance all included in the price.

The Ateca features CUPRA exterior body styling, exclusive diamond cut alloy wheels, striking glossy black details and eye-catching new copper CUPRA logo and lettering. Its interior features a leather sports steering wheel and black Alcantara®sports seats embossed with CUPRA logo with copious amounts of space for all the family.

SOURCE: SEAT