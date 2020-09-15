Robotaxi developers are on a mission to upend the traditional mobility value chain, displacing the need for private vehicle ownership with affordable self-driving services. Automotive World’s latest publication explores the questions that must be answered if such services are to be fully realised: what technical challenges remain for autonomous vehicles, and what else must a robotaxi do beyond drive itself? What are the implications of the robotaxi business for automakers, and how best can they position themselves? And have the likes of Waymo already sussed things out, or will they need further support from the industry? All this and more is covered in ‘Special report: what’s the secret to making the perfect robotaxi?’, featuring expert insight from analysts and industry players.

In this report:

‘Special report: what’s the secret to making the perfect robotaxi?’ presents insight from:

ABI Research

Accenture

Blickfeld

FTI Consulting

Gartner

KPMG

Lextant

Lyft

Mobileye

Strategy Analytics

ViaVan

Voyage

…