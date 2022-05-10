Road freight decarbonisation

This Automotive World report considers how stakeholders are trying to decarbonise the freight sector

Special report: Road freight decarbonisation

Though a vital backbone for the world’s economy, freight movement has a huge problem: carbon emissions. If the automotive industry is to fully decarbonise, transitioning all logistics players to low and zero-emissions vehicles is a must.

This is easier said than done, however. A range of factors including cost, product availability, charging infrastructure and government impetus are all limiting the sector’s options. Stakeholders will need to plan with the utmost care their route to a carbon-neutral future.

In this report:

'Special report: Road freight decarbonisation’ presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • Gatik
  • International Road Transport Union
  • Roland Berger
  • Shell
  • Transport & Environment
  • Volvo Energy
  • Zeem Solutions
  • Volta Trucks
  • ZF

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here