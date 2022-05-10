Though a vital backbone for the world’s economy, freight movement has a huge problem: carbon emissions. If the automotive industry is to fully decarbonise, transitioning all logistics players to low and zero-emissions vehicles is a must.

This is easier said than done, however. A range of factors including cost, product availability, charging infrastructure and government impetus are all limiting the sector’s options. Stakeholders will need to plan with the utmost care their route to a carbon-neutral future.

In this report:

'Special report: Road freight decarbonisation’ presents insight from: