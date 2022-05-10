Though a vital backbone for the world’s economy, freight movement has a huge problem: carbon emissions. If the automotive industry is to fully decarbonise, transitioning all logistics players to low and zero-emissions vehicles is a must.
This is easier said than done, however. A range of factors including cost, product availability, charging infrastructure and government impetus are all limiting the sector’s options. Stakeholders will need to plan with the utmost care their route to a carbon-neutral future.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Decarbonising road freight demands more than zero-emission powertrains
- Work to do on EU’s freight decarbonisation goals, says IRU
- Hybrid trailers and software solutions: responses to truck decarbonisation
- How important is charging infrastructure for freight decarbonisation?
- What’s required to decarbonise the commercial vehicle sector?
- Cost, infrastructure and model availability hindering fleet decarbonisation
- Net zero demands complete freight decarbonisation: UK case study
'Special report: Road freight decarbonisation’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Gatik
- International Road Transport Union
- Roland Berger
- Shell
- Transport & Environment
- Volvo Energy
- Zeem Solutions
- Volta Trucks
- ZF
