What’s required to decarbonise the commercial vehicle sector?

Social and regulatory pressures are driving commercial fleets towards a zero-emission future. That was one of the key findings of a recent report by Shell and Deloitte. However, it also suggests that fleets remain reticent to shift away from diesel internal combustion engines (ICEs) and that despite measures aimed at limiting emissions rates the sector will contribute an estimated 9% to global emissions in 2022. With on-road commercial volumes expected to double by 2050, time is of the essence to shift from high carbon platforms and towards low emission alternatives.

Stringent regulations and maturing technologies are making zero-emission networks an increasingly viable reality. However, Axel Schmidt, Accenture’s Global Automotive Lead, argues that these plans remain limited by the hesitancy of some fleets to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuels. “Diesel has continued to prevail over half a century. For the shift to remain viable, manufacturers must enhance trust not only in the fuels but also in the infrastructure and regulations around it.”