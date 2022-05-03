How important is charging infrastructure for freight decarbonisation?

Addressing carbon emissions from the trucking sector will be essential to meet upcoming environmental targets in key markets around the world. Trucks can emit four times what passenger vehicles do, so targeting decarbonisation of this segment could have a big impact. While this can be tackled from numerous angles, electrification will undoubtedly be a key lever. Sales of electrified vehicles have been growing rapidly, but this momentum has not been matched on the infrastructure side.

A recent report from The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) estimates that within Europe alone, trucks will require 279,000 charging points by 2030, of which 84% will be in fleet hubs. The remaining charging points are expected to come from public fast chargers located along motorways (36,000 points) and public overnight charging points (9,000).