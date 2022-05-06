Cost, infrastructure and model availability hindering fleet decarbonisation

All automotive sectors are being asked to reduce their emissions output. For some segments—last mile delivery or inner-city buses, for instance—this is a relatively easy task. Both use cases feature predictable routes, allowing operators to estimate with good accuracy how much power they need day-to-day. These vehicles also return to base daily at the end of their shift, offering an ideal opportunity to recharge. Not all automotive sectors have it this easy, however.

The heavy-duty long haul segment is a good example at the opposite end of the spectrum.