The human-machine interface is due an overhaul. Automotive World’s latest special report explores why automakers continue to hunt for more and bigger digital screens, and whether voice, haptics and audio could ever replace physical buttons. The needs of an AV cockpit are becoming better understood, but challenges remain.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Simplicity trumps sophistication with automotive HMI
- Augmented reality is space-saving and autonomy enabling
- Haptics matter in the premium vehicle experience
- ‘Cascading’ alerts can help AVs bring drivers back to attention
- Voice commands will connect the vehicle HMI to the home and beyond
- Dashboard displays will be the hub of the connected vehicle
- Automated cockpits will ‘choreograph’ digital and physical functions
‘Special report: Automotive HMI’ presents insight from:
- Amazon
- Continental
- Harman
- Lextant
- Mercedes-Benz
- Panasonic
- Ultraleap
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
- ZF
…
