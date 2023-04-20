Vehicle registration and production data blast – Q2 2023 edition

Automotive World's quarterly data blast contains light vehicle sales, registration, and production data in downloadable XL format

Automotive World’s quarterly data blast is an essential guide to sales volumes in the top 50 light vehicle markets. It also provides unique insight into the sales and production performance of the world’s major light vehicle manufacturers.

Included in this data blast (XL format)

Sales and registration data:

Light vehicle sales in the World’s top 50 markets, Jan-Feb 2023 versus Jan-Feb 2022

Global new passenger car registrations by group and brand, 2022(e) versus 2021

New passenger car registrations by region, country, group and brand, 2022(e) versus 2021

Production data:

Global light vehicle production by region, country, group, brand and model, 2022(e) versus 2021