Automotive World’s report on the light vehicle and commercial vehicle industries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is built around exclusive interviews with analysts and experts on the region’s car and truck markets.

A disparate group of nations with widely varying political systems, demographics, geographies and economies, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations became more a more structured business entity with the creation at the end of 2015 of the of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the soon to be formalised ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).

Comprised of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, the ten nation AEC boasts a market of US$3trn and over 640 million people.

With sales of all vehicle types across the region totalling 3.3 million units in 2017, there is clearly room for considerable growth in the region’s new vehicle market, which will be fuelled by the region’s growing middle class and strengthening economies.

This Automotive World special report is made up of interviews with and contributions by leading experts on the automotive industry in the ASEAN region.

In this report:

ASEAN’s mixed national policies – just another challenge for the auto industry

Despite complications, ASEAN auto industry still has plenty of momentum

Interview: Yukontorn Wisadkosin, President, Ford ASEAN

Promise remains in Indonesia, but Japanese OEMs maintain the lead

Singapore continues to lead on efforts to take cars off streets

Auto industry nonplussed by Philippines instability

Thailand, the great ASEAN car factory, sets its sights even higher

Despite opportunities in Vietnam, local industry faces challenges

Major infrastructure projects to keep ASEAN truck market healthy

Closer bonds could see ASEAN become ‘undeniable force’ in the auto industry

‘Special report: The ASEAN auto industry’ features industry overviews by Anna-Marie Baisden (BMI Research), Ana Nicholls, (The Economist Intelligence Unit) and Bharani Lakshminarasimhan (Frost & Sullivan), as well as exclusive interviews with:

Yukontorn Wisadkosin , President, Ford ASEAN

, President, Doug Parker , Chief Operating Officer at nuTonomy

, Chief Operating Officer at Bussarakum Sriratana , Executive Director, Thailand Board of Investment

, Executive Director, Pham Anh Tuan , Head of Policymaking, Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA)

, Head of Policymaking, Michael Sieburg, Associate Partner , Solidiance

Associate Partner Anna Relama , Consultant, Solidiance

, Consultant, Douglas Cassidy, Country Head, Indonesia at Ipsos Business Consulting

…