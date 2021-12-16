The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2022

The latest Automotive World new vehicle market report discusses light vehicle and truck demand in 2021 and the outlook for 2022

The 2021 edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy truck demand, and presents an outlook for the global automotive and commercial vehicle industries in 2022.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: Global LV demand 1995-2022
  • Figure 2: LV demand by region, 2018-2022
  • Figure 3: Change in demand (units), 2021(f) -v- 2020
  • Figure 4: Change in LV demand (%), 2021(f) -v- 2020
  • Figure 5: World demand for >6t trucks
  • Figure 6: >6t truck demand by region
  • Figure 7: GDP forecasts

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand

Chapter 2: Truck demand

Chapter 3: Economic outlook

