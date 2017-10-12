Home > Data > Commercial Vehicles Data > Iveco production outlook to 2021

Iveco production outlook to 2021

October 12, 2017

Iveco production outlook to 2021

Iveco enjoyed a second consecutive year of rising sales in 2016, reaching 146,800 units. This Automotive World report discusses the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s production outlook to 2021, a period in which its consolidated output is forecast to rise by nearly 20%, before dipping in the final year of the forecast as demand turns down in several core markets.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview
  • Chapter 2: Five-year plan
  • Chapter 3: Markets & models
  • Chapter 4: Production
  • Chapter 5: Outlook
  • Appendix (Excel)
    • Iveco production (2012-2021)
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017