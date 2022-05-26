Automotive World’s “Global vehicle engine plant database—2022 edition” contains production data for light- and heavy-duty vehicle engines in 2021, with 2020 data for comparison.
Delivered in an Excel file, the data focuses on engines for on-highway applications, excluding agriculture, construction, marine, gen-sets, etc. The data—over 230 rows—can be sorted by region, country, plant location, producing group, customer brand, engine code / family / platform, and fuel type. Additional information, such as engine layout, is provided where available.
Producing groups listed include the manufacturers listed below. In addition, entries are provided for any joint venture activities they may operate.
- Anhui Jianghuai
- Anhui Quanchai
- Ashok Leyland
- AVIC
- AvtoVAZ
- BAIC
- BMW
- Brilliance
- BYD Company
- Changan
- Changhe Suzuki
- Chery
- China Yituo
- Chongqi Yu’an Huaihai
- Chongqing
- CNGC
- CNH Industrial
- CNHTC
- Cummins
- Daimler
- Dongfeng
- FAW
- FCA
- Ford
- GAC Gonow
- Geely
- General Motors
- Great Wall
- Guangdong Qingyuan
- Guanxi Yuchai
- Harbin
- Honda
- Hyundai Motor
- Isuzu
- KamAZ
- Kunming Yunnei
- Lifan
- Liuzhou Wuling Motors
- Mazda
- Mianyang Xinhua
- Mitsubishi Motor
- Navistar
- Nissan
- Paccar
- PSA
- Qingling
- Renault
- SAIC
- Shenyang
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- Tata Motors
- Toyota
- VM Motori
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Truck
