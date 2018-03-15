 China's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2022

In 2017, China’s light vehicle (LV) market rose by 2.3% or 0.63 million vehicles to a record 27.6 million units. Although positive, this was the market’s slowest growth in over a decade. In the heavy vehicle (HV, >6t GVW) sector, sales grew substantially in 2017, rising by 32% to a new peak of 1.52 million units.

In 2018, GDP growth is set to fall below 2017 levels, and the light and heavy markets are expected to slow, before picking up later in the forecast period.

This exclusive Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the LV and HV sectors in China in 2018 and in the five years to 2022.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: China’s HV market

Chapter 7: Outlook for HV demand

Appendix: (Excel) Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2013-2017) Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2018-2022)



