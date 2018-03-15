 China's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2022

In 2017, China’s light vehicle (LV) market rose by 2.3% or 0.63 million vehicles to a record 27.6 million units. Although positive, this was the market’s slowest growth in over a decade. In the heavy vehicle (HV, >6t GVW) sector, sales grew substantially in 2017, rising by 32% to a new peak of 1.52 million units.
In 2018, GDP growth is set to fall below 2017 levels, and the light and heavy markets are expected to slow, before picking up later in the forecast period.
This exclusive Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the LV and HV sectors in China in 2018 and in the five years to 2022.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- Chapter 2: Market characteristics
- Chapter 3: Market shares
- Chapter 4: Economic outlook
- Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand
- Chapter 6: China’s HV market
- Chapter 7: Outlook for HV demand
- Appendix: (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2013-2017)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2018-2022)
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing