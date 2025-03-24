US Tesla trade-ins reach a record high

US motorists have traded in record numbers of Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) through the first half of March 2025 according to new data from inventory intelligence firm Edmunds seen by Reuters. Through 14 March, Teslas from model year 2017 or newer accounted for 1.4% of all newly traded-in vehicles, more than tripling year-on-year from 0.4% in March 2024.
