US Tesla trade-ins reach a record high

New trade-in data signals how the US EV market is reacting to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s political activities. By Stewart Burnett

US motorists have traded in record numbers of Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) through the first half of March 2025 according to new data from inventory intelligence firm Edmunds seen by Reuters. Through 14 March, Teslas from model year 2017 or newer accounted for 1.4% of all newly traded-in vehicles, more than tripling year-on-year from 0.4% in March 2024.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/us-tesla-trade-ins-reach-a-record-high/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here