Rho Motion: global EV sales up 28% in H1, North America stalls

China accounted for more than half of all global EV sales, while subsidy uncertainty dragged the US and Canada down. By Stewart Burnett

Global electric vehicle sales reached 9.1 million units in the first half of 2025, marking a 28% increase year-on-year, with China accounting for more than half of worldwide purchases at 5.5 million vehicles, according to new data from Rho Motion. North America emerged as the weakest major market with just 3% growth, dragged down by Canada's 23% decline and uncertainty over US tax incentives ending in September.

