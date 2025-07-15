UK EV subsidies return with boost for British-made cars

The UK government has announced it will revive electric vehicle (EV) purchase grants with a £640m (US$860m) scheme that offers buyers up to £3,750 off new cars, with the highest subsidies reserved for UK-made vehicles. The programme effectively resurrects cash handouts axed by the Conservatives in 2022, when ministers claimed subsidies were no longer needed after “successfully kickstarting the UK's electric car revolution”.
