Nissan to close flagship Oppama factory in restructuring push

Nissan has announced it will close its historic Oppama plant by March 2028, transferring production to its Kyushu facility as the struggling automaker accelerates cost-cutting measures under new Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa's aggressive restructuring plan. The facility, which has operated since 1961 and employs 2,400 workers, produced over 17.8 million vehicles including the groundbreaking Leaf electric vehicle in 2010.
