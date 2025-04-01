Toyota-led research group aims to “save” ICE with biofuels

In a new interview with Nikkei following the February opening of a biofuel research facility in Fukushima, Toyota argued that fuels like bioethanol can compare favourably with electric vehicles for emissions reduction. The automaker, which has been researching biofuels for over a decade, is aiming to preserve the use of internal combustion engines (ICE) by demonstrating their capacity for “carbon neutrality”.
