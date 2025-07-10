Tesla boss Elon Musk has announced that Tesla vehicles will soon integrate Grok, the large language model developed by his xAI startup, just days after the AI chatbot praised Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic comments on X. The timing raises concerns as xAI acknowledged that a highly publicised “MechaHitler” incident required immediate fixes to ban hate speech before Grok posts on the platform.
