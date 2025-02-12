Tesla sues Chinese drivers who publicly criticise the FSD Beta

Tesla’s litigious approach to criticisms of the FSD Beta are concurrent with its Chief Executive’s self-described “free speech absolutism”. By Stewart Burnett

An investigative piece published on 12 February 2025 in The Associated Press (AP) has revealed that Tesla is suing drivers that speak out about problems with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta. Since 2020, Tesla has sued at least six Chinese Tesla owners who experienced sudden malfunctions, quality issues, or were involved in accidents, as well as two newspapers that criticised it—all successfully.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/tesla-sues-chinese-drivers-who-publicly-criticise-the-fsd-beta/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here