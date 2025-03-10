Plus and Tier IV partner to tackle Japan’s driver shortage

The partnership aims to soon deploy SAE Level 4 technology in trucks in Japan as the country reckons with a growing driver shortage. By Stewart Burnett

Autonomous trucking software firm Plus has announced a new partnership with Tier IV, developer of the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, targeting the Japanese market. As per a press release, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of advanced autonomous driving solutions, Autonomy 2.0, in Japan, starting with Level 4 autonomous trucks”. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/plus-and-tier-iv-partner-to-tackle-japans-driver-shortage/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here