Foxconn confirms interest in Renault’s Nissan stake

Following the breakdown of merger talks with Honda, Nissan has stated its interest in looking elsewhere for partnership opportunities. By Stewart Burnett

Taiwanese iPhone assembler Foxconn has confirmed that it has approached Honda and Nissan about buying out Renault’s stake in the latter company. Chairman Young Liu told reporters on 11 February 2025 that the goal isn’t necessarily acquisition: “If there’s an operational need, we will consider it. But buying the stake isn’t out goal—our goal is cooperation.”

