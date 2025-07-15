BMW picks China’s Momenta as Neue Klasse ADAS supplier

BMW has selected Chinese technology firm Momenta to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for its upcoming Neue Klass electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report by Tencent News. The development follows an announcement from March that the automaker would look to the Chinese ecosystem for ADAS—more specifically, it follows Mercedes-Benz's partnership with the same supplier.
