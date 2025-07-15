BMW picks China’s Momenta as Neue Klasse ADAS supplier

BMW leans further into the ecosystem of Chinese players for its smart car technology. By Stewart Burnett

BMW has selected Chinese technology firm Momenta to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for its upcoming Neue Klass electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report by Tencent News. The development follows an announcement from March that the automaker would look to the Chinese ecosystem for ADAS—more specifically, it follows Mercedes-Benz's partnership with the same supplier. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/bmw-picks-chinas-momenta-as-neue-klasse-adas-supplier/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here