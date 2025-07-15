Tesla launches Model Y in India at a hefty US$70k

Tesla has launched its Model Y in India at a hefty INR 6m (US$69,850), marking the electric vehicle maker's long-awaited entry into the world's third-largest car market with pricing that reflects import tariffs exceeding 100%. The rear-wheel drive variant costs INR 6m while the long-range model reaches INR 6.8m million rupees, compared to US$44,990 in the US.
