Tesla launches Model Y in India at a hefty US$70k

Tariffs on EV makers that do not invest in local production are forcing Tesla to compete with luxury brands like BMW. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has launched its Model Y in India at a hefty INR 6m (US$69,850), marking the electric vehicle maker's long-awaited entry into the world's third-largest car market with pricing that reflects import tariffs exceeding 100%. The rear-wheel drive variant costs INR 6m while the long-range model reaches INR 6.8m million rupees, compared to US$44,990 in the US.

